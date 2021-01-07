The Best Nintendo Switch eShop Deals For January 2021

Happy new year, folks! 2021 hasn’t had the smoothest of starts but if there’s one good thing to look forward to this year, it’s video games.

If you’re in the mood for your next big adventure or you just want to kick off the year with some game hoarding, the Nintendo eShop is the place to be. The festive deals that kicked off in December are still going, but there’s also some brand new games on sale heading into January.

Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Deluxe Edition is at its cheapest price yet for $29.95, and it comes highly recommended for any puzzle fiends out there (it’s a spin-off from the classic Nintendo DS Professor Layton titles). Then there’s Two Point Hospital (a Kotaku AU favourite) going for $29.97, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for $41.95 and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled at a sweet $34.97.

Whether you’re looking for a new puzzler, a short adventure, a wild open world or just some hack-and-slashing demon action, there’s plenty to choose from. Here’s our picks from the latest Nintendo eShop sale:

1-2 Switch – $48.95

Bioshock The Collection – $53.97

Cake Bash – $22.50

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – $41.95

Catherine: Full Body – $52.76

Cities: Skylines – $15.00

Cloudpunk – $26.25

Coffee Talk – $14.62

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – $18.90

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $34.97

Disgaea 5 – $29.99

Ghostrunner – $44.96

Graveyard Keeper – $14.99

Hello Neighbour – $15.00

Inside – $10.20

Layton’s Mystery Journey – $29.95

Lego Worlds – $21.47

Luigi’s Mansion – $53.30

Monster Prom XXL – $11.99

Murder By Numbers – $14.40

Overwatch: Legendary Edition – $34.97

Prison Architect – $10.42

Sonic Mania – $18.86

Summer in Mara – $19.25

Super Bomberman R – $11.25

Terraria – $29.97

The Innsmouth Case – $14.62

Trover Saves The Universe – $22.50

Two Point Hospital – $29.97

Vampyr – $27.98

Wandersong – $9.00

WWE 2K18 – $23.08

XCOM 2 Collection – $35.98

Long may the excellent eShop deals continue.

If you spot anything you want to rave about, pop on down to the comments below. We love hearing about all your favourite games, and what’s next in your adventures.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest video game deals, news and ripper yarns.