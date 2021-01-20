You Can Save $70 On A Nintendo Switch With Some Solid Game Deals Today

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If this isn’t your first time to the bargains rodeo (yeehaw), you’ll know that Nintendo Switch deals can disappear as quickly as they appear, so you’ll want to act fast.

If you head over to Amazon, you’ll see that the Nintendo Switch is currently going for $399, down from $469.95. You’ll be saving yourself $70.95 off RRP, which is pretty good when you consider that a fair chunk of Switch titles sell for around that price. If you’re going to pick up something you can play, think of it like an unofficial bundle deal.

Some Switch accessories have also been discounted. Admittedly, the deals aren’t as good as the one for the console, but if you’re in the market for new controllers and don’t want to pay retail price, they’re not bad. A pair of Joy-Cons (red/blue) are going for $99, down from $119.95. The Pro controller is also on sale for $88.95, which will save you $11.

Nintendo Switch game deals

If you’re picking up a Switch and want to make good use of the $70.95 you’re saving – or you just love a cracking game bargain – a decent range of big name Switch games have been discounted too. This list isn’t everything that’s on sale, but a collection of highlights.

Don’t forget, Nintendo will be discontinuing 3D All-Stars from March 31. So if you’ve been sitting on the fence about whether or not you want to pick up a copy, you’re running out of time.

You can also pre-order New Pokémon Snap for $68 and save yourself $11.95. As a potential added bonus, if the price dips between now and release day, you’ll only pay the lowest price for the game. New Pokémon Snap will be available from April 30.