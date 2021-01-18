Boost Your Nintendo Switch’s Storage By 400GB For Cheap

There’s a lot of great things you can say about the Nintendo Switch, but it’s piddly 32GB of internal storage is a real drag. If you find yourself constantly pushing up to the edge of that storage capacity, and having to make the frustrating choice of deciding what you’re going to clear off to make space, increasing your Nintendo Switch’s storage capacity is an absolute must.

Picking up a microSD card is the easiest way to take the pressure off that limited internal storage space – outside of deleting everything, that is. The good news is, you can currently buy a beast of a microSD for over half off its RRP, which will increase your Nintendo Switch’s internal storage space rather nicely.

If you head over to Amazon, you can pick up a 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card for a cracking $73.14, down from $163.90. That’s a huge amount of storage space for a Nintendo Switch, and should keep your well covered. SanDisk’s Ultra range have solid transfer speeds, so you won’t have to worry about game lag if you’re playing straight from the microSD.

If you’re someone who really feels the need for speed, you can also grab a nice deal on SanDisk’s Extreme Pro microSDs. The 400GB Extreme Pro is currently going for $139, down from $218.90, and the 512GB Extreme Pro is $186.46, down from $317.90. Both microSDs are a little bit more expensive, but their impressive reading/writing speeds make them worth it.

If you’re an Android user you can also make use of these microSDs to bump up your phone’s storage space too.

If you still happen to find yourself frequently capping your Nintendo Switch’s storage, even after you upgrade it with all that extra space, well, I don’t think any size of microSD can really help you.