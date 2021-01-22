See Games Differently

Now A Blastoise Pokémon Card Has Sold For $US360,000 ($463,644)

Luke Plunkett

Published 48 mins ago: January 22, 2021 at 11:00 am
Are you OK out there, Pokémon fans?

First we had Charizard cards selling for $US350,000 ($450,765). Then sealed boxes of first edition cards for over $US400,000 ($515,160). Now someone is out here paying that kinda money for a Blastoise.

Last week a Blastoise Commissioned Presentation Galaxy Star Hologram card, graded to CGC 8.5 (which isn’t mint, but is close), was sold by the Certified Collector’s Group at auction for $US360,000 ($463,644).

$US360,000 ($463,644)! That’s house money!

Of course it wasn’t just any Blastoise card. This particular Blastoise was part of a test run made by Wizards of the Coast back in 1998 ahead of Pokémon’s launch in the West, and this is the only one of them to have nothing printed on its reverse side.

But still. $US360,000 ($463,644). At this rate I’ll be posting about a $US500,000 ($643,950) Magicarp by the end of the year.

