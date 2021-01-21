See Games Differently

Of Course People Are Immediately Flipping Australia’s New PS5 Consoles

2
Alex Walker

Published 40 mins ago: January 21, 2021 at 3:50 pm -
Filed to:facebook marketplace
ps5
Of Course People Are Immediately Flipping Australia’s New PS5 Consoles
Image: Facebook Marketplace

Even though every retailer did their best this morning to service everyone they could, getting a PS5 in Australia is still a lottery. And it’s not helped by the fact that a good amount of people who just got fresh PS5 consoles are immediately reselling them at higher prices.

Australia has finally gotten a ton of new stock of PS5s over the last week. JB Hi-Fi has started texting customers letting them know their PS5s are available for pick-up, The Gamesmen has had little drops all throughout this week, and Amazon, Harvey Norman and Big W all fired off this morning.

The delivery times are pretty prompt too, which is excellent. But you know the bad news of everyone finally getting their PS5’s paid for and delivered/picked up so quickly?

People are immediately reselling them for more. Here’s one listing just showing off the purchase on Amazon.

Image: Facebook Marketplace

Here’s another with their Harvey Norman order confirmation date from this morning. The console’s going for $1000, a $250 markup from the RRP.

“I have 2 for next week, from Harvey Norman and Big W,” the listing says.

Fantastic.

Image: Facebook Marketplace

And here’s another one immediately flipping their purchase for $350 profit.

Sigh.

eBay is similarly stacked. A lot of listings are on both platforms — I’ve seen a couple where the photos look the same — although there are some prices on eBay that are hitting the $1500 mark. There’s about 20 consoles here listed in the last couple of hours. That’s not a huge amount in the grand scheme of things, but seeing listings going live literally minutes after fresh stock started dropping this morning is infuriating for those who want to buy a console to, y’know, actually play it.

Image: eBay

Still, there’s really not a lot that can be done. As I wrote last year, consumer tech has attracted the eye of groups that have been operating online for years. Add the impact of COVID into the equation, and you have a recipe for a nightmare that can only be rectified with a mass improvement in supply.

Put another way, there’s absolutely nothing stopping groups like this Australian cooking group (which charges a $60 member entry fee to boot) from advertising an “easy $300-400 profit”.

The only real solution? Sony — and Microsoft — get enough supply of the consoles so that reselling becomes worthless. Artificially inflating prices doesn’t work when retailers can guarantee you a console at RRP.

Also, it doesn’t work if people don’t buy from resellers in the first place. I get why people do — there’s FOMO and all — but this is just how life for consumer tech will be. Please don’t feed into it.

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • For what little it’s worth – I got one from Big W this morning and I’m gonna play the shit out of Miles Morales on it, no flippin’ here sir

    Reply

  • They basically feeding a grey market thats ripping off their customers, it needs to stop.

    Sell them direct to XBox and PSN accounts… if you buy a console, its bricked to your account and only your account.

    Until such time they have enough supply and demand that they reverse that decision and start putting them into retail stores.

    Reply
Show more comments

