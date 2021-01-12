See Games Differently

Telcos Want Companies To Help Cover The Cost Of Data Gamers Use

Published 2 hours ago: January 12, 2021 at 5:09 pm -
Filed to:australian gaming industry
call of dutyfortniteinternetoptustelstra
Image: Steam/Team Striker

COVID got a lot more people into gaming. That’s great for people who want to stay occupied and connected, but it’s not as fun for the ISPs and telcos who have to manage the data gamers use. And with the amount of network spikes every time Call of Duty or Fortnite drops a patch, it’s no surprise that telcos are starting to get a bit irritable.

The latest complaints have come from the head of regulatory and public affairs at Optus, with Andrew Sheridan saying video game companies and Netflix (along with other streaming services) need to contribute to broader investment in internet infrastructure.

“If we get this right it should ultimately be in the long-term interest of Australian consumers and businesses,” Optus’s Sheridan told the Australian Financial Review.

“The current situation is a substantial portion of traffic, particularly at peak period, is actually over-the-top traffic. A lot of it is gaming traffic. The big spikes are when the big gaming updates [arrive] from the likes of … Fortnite, Siege, Grand Theft Auto. If we look forward into the future, we’re going to see growth in traffic as we see proliferation of 8K, augmented reality and virtual reality.”

It’s worth clarifying here — unlike the former NBN Co CEO years ago — that Sheridan is specifically talking about game downloads and updates. Games don’t actually use that much data when you’re actually playing, although the situation is markedly different with titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator, or streaming services like Xbox’s Project xCloud.

And Optus aren’t alone here. Every single one of the 10 biggest days on Telstra’s network coincided with a major patch for Call of Duty or Fortnite, with the biggest day being the launch of COD‘s fifth season on August 5. (Interestingly, the launch of the Xbox Series X — where COD and Fortnite also had updates of their own — was the 7th biggest day for Telstra in 2020, while the PS5 launch didn’t register in the top 10 at all.)

“You might be just using your service for online education, but you are subsidising someone who is a very heavy gamer,” Sheridan added.

The Optus executive didn’t go so far as to propose any kind of firm policy or suggestion. Nikos Katinakis, the head of networks for Telstra, added that over-the-top providers (that’s your Netflix, Amazon Prime etc. of the world) “could do and should do a lot more in participating in the value creation and sharing the wealth that gets created”.

Major publishers of games like Call of Duty and Fortnite would fall under that banner too, and the telcos would surely want Microsoft, Sony and Google (whenever they get Stadia over to Australia) in those discussions too. But neither Optus or Telstra are openly calling for publishers to directly pay for their users here. It’s not even really a shot across the bow, because everyone knows the last 12 months has been such a massive outlier in terms of consumer behaviour.

Still, gaming isn’t going to get any less popular. And if even a decent chunk of the people who discovered gaming in 2020 stick with it, then there’s going to be a permanent shift in usage on our internet infrastructure. So the telcos are really angling for a longer term strategy here to help underwrite the cost of data — and if a solution isn’t found, they’ll find another way to cover their costs. That could involve things like more limits on unlimited data connections, or price hikes on existing connections if things get particularly difficult.

Fortunately, however, game developers have started implementing vastly more efficient compression techniques to reduce the amount of hard drive space — and downloads — games need. Hitman 3‘s recent downsizing is a great example — and if telcos continue to struggle under the weight of big patches, it might be something more developers need to prioritise.

About the Author

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • Telco providers and NBN co are going to have a really hard time staying relevant as data providers once Starlink is rolled out and adopted down under.

  • IMO If I’m paying for 1TB of data per month. Then that is what I’m paying for, because that is the service you offered me. I can download whatever data I please over a month up to 1TB.

    They should just be smarter about their internal practices and cache data for games like they do for Netflix and other streaming services if they are trying to lower cost.

    • The issue isn’t the amount of data being downloaded per se but rather the impact on bandwidth when these big downloads are all happening at the same time.

      You can’t really cache data for patches and I can tell you now the impact of patches or updates (like the ones for CoD) are huge on the network.

  • God damn Telcos, want all the money for providing a service but none of the responsibility for maintaining said service.

    It’s like a toll road company asking car manufactures to pay for their roads because on certain event days the usual peak hour traffic is worse….

  • What happened to when telcos worked with content providers like Steam, Netflix, Microsoft, Amazon, etc to have caching servers so that they didn’t have to transfer multiple copies of the same data from other networks? It does work out much cheaper to run a few servers loaded up with storage than to transfer terabytes of data from overseas.
    If I remember right, back when we had data caps and ADSL#, depending on your provider, downloads from services like Steam and Netflix didn’t even count towards your quota because of the caching services.

