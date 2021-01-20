See Games Differently

Pikachu Makes Everything Better, Even Casio Watches

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: January 20, 2021 at 10:30 pm -
pikachu
Image: ©2020 Pokémon. ©1995-2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.

Casio’s line of Baby-G watches are great. Know how to make the timepieces even better? Add Pikachu, that’s how.

The iconic Pocket Monster is once again joining forces with Casio for the Baby-G Pokémon. (Back in 2019, Casio and Pikachu teamed up to mark 25 years of Pokémon.) The latest watch doesn’t just have Pikachu slapped on the wristband, but actually modelled the hour and minute hands after the electric rodent’s iconic ears. 

Image: ©2020 Pokémon. ©1995-2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. Image: ©2020 Pokémon. ©1995-2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.

Wonderful, no? Check out the short promo clip below:

Here is Casio’s official description:

Its camouflage pattern is based on a silhouette of Pikachu, complete with a heart at the tip of the tail. The band ring is decorated with an image of Pikachu’s heart-shaped tail, and the back cover is also engraved with the image of Pikachu. The special package of this watch is also done in a monster ball motif.

There’s more info on the watch’s English language site

