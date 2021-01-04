Players Are Receiving Refunds For Maneater On PS5 After It Joined The PS Plus Lineup

Last week it was announced that Maneater would be included in January’s PS Plus lineup. Sony now seems to be offering refunds to players who bought the game digitally on PS5.

When the PS5 launched in November, the lineup of games was rather small. To combat this Sony has been including one free PS5 game in its monthly offerings for PS Plus subscribers. So far PS5 owners have been given indie gems Bugsnax and Worm Rumble. And when January’s PS Plus games drop, Maneater will be added to the mix.

Maneater was released on the PS4 back in May 2020 but received a free next-gen upgrade on PS5. It’s also available to purchase as a dedicated PS5 version.

Since it was announced that all PS5 players would be able to download the game for free as part of their PS Plus subscription, Sony has started to offer automatic refunds for those who purchased Maneater digitally on the PS5.

Players on Reddit first made the discovery. According to multiple responses on the post, the refund comes up as an automatic notice from PlayStation. The full message from PlayStation reads:

As a subscriber of Playstation Plus, we will refund the purchase price of this product to your playstation store wallet as this is a playstation plus monthly game. This will not affect your ability to play the game as we have not removed the game from your library.

It seems to be eligible for this refund you need to have bought a digital copy of Maneater on your PS5 and also be a PS Plus subscriber. So, unfortunately, this doesn’t cover physical purchases of the game.

The refund process also won’t stop you playing Maneater at any point. Sony is simply refunding the money to your account and not changing the game on your console in any way.

There’s nothing worse than buying a game only to discover a few weeks later you could’ve gotten it for free in your monthly subscription. So it’s pretty nice of Sony to offer refunds for those players who bought the game prior to this announcement.

This refund is a rare occurrence and is likely only happening because Maneater was released so recently on the PS5. It will be interesting to see how PlayStation maintains its free monthly PS5 game on PS Plus while the lineup is still relatively small.

January’s PS Plus games will be going live on January 5, meaning everyone will soon be able to enjoy the joyful carnage of Maneater.