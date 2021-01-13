See Games Differently

Postal Worker Caught Stealing “PlayStation And Nintendo” Console Deliveries

January 14, 2021
A USPS supervisor in Middletown, Connecticut has been sentenced to nine months of “home confinement” and a $US20,000 ($25,840) fine after being caught stealing stuff like iPhones and “PlayStation and Nintendo gaming devices”.

Via Polygon, 34 year-old Zoheb Deura, who has since resigned from the US Postal Service, was caught following an investigation by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, who found that between the months of February and April 2020 Deura “stole numerous packages, including packages containing an Apple computer, PlayStation and Nintendo gaming devices, an iPhone, footwear, and clothing items.”

Deura was officially charged with embezzlement of mail by a U.S. Postal Service employee, which he pleaded guilty for on October 21, 2020.

