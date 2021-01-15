Where To Buy Or Preorder A PS5 In Australia [Updated]

Seriously, where the f*** can you buy a PS5 in Australia? And when will more be available? We asked all the retailers so you don’t have to.

Update 15/1/2021: Updated with new information about JB Hi-Fi’s preorders.

JB Hi-Fi: PS5 Stock

While they’re out of stock on their online page, JB Hi-Fi from today (thanks @novasensei!) have begun accepting in-store preorders only. Online pre-orders aren’t available right now, and it looks like most stores have a very small allocation so it’s best to call up your local before checking in.

If JB’s opening up orders now, it means we should start to see a groundswell of stock from the other major retailers any day now. Keep an eye on all the links below — the situation could change very quickly.

Harvey Norman / Domayne: PS5 Stock

Harvey Norman is officially sold out of PS5 stock, with the original console page now replaced by a generic console landing page. There’s no current ETA for stock to return in stores.

You can sign up for updates on the PS5 if you’re keen to grab it from Harvey Norman.

Amazon Australia: PS5 Stock

Amazon Australia appears to be completely sold out of the PS5. Like others, there’s no ETA for stock to return. You can purchase a DualSense controller if you’re really keen, though.

The Gamesmen: PS5 Stock

The folks at Australia’s longest-running independent video game shop told me that they will be getting more stock this year, and they will be available sometime in December. Unfortunately, if you weren’t able to get in on the Thursday, November 12 presale you’re now out of luck — The Gamesmen is now also sold out of PS5 consoles. And like other stores, they won’t get any more supply until 2021. Sorry.

Sony Store Australia: PS5 Stock

Sony’s online stock sold out, as you’d expect.

You can still get email notifications for when the next PS5 shipment will arrive via this link, but the next batch of consoles through the Sony Store won’t ship until 2021.

EB Games: PS5 Stock

From the independents to the global corporations, EB Games is likely one of the first places you’ll think of looking when you go on your PS5 hunt. Well, you’re not the only one. “We’re sold out for the next five shipments, so if you preorder now, the delivery is expected for April next year,” one sales associate told me. “We are very, very sold out.”

Another one didn’t even want to be that optimistic: “We won’t have any to sell until next year sometime. But we’re not taking any orders because we don’t know when they’re going to come, unfortunately.”

One friendly staffer gave me the full rundown of EB’s pre-order saga. “For the launch day shipment Sony gave us 15 minutes notice that they were going live … that shipment lasted about one and a half hours before it sold out.”

“After that, we had visibility from Sony on a delivery this year, maybe late November, maybe December. That one sold out within about 30 minutes.”

“Then we started doing $50 deposits for whatever we’re getting next year. After one day of that, Sony looked at how many orders we had, and went “Holy shit, please stop taking pre-orders, because we don’t have visibility on what we’re going to have volume-wise or timeline-wise, and we don’t want to keep adding people, we want to do this right.”

“So yeah, we’ve stopped taking pre-orders.”

One tidbit of information I got from a few long-time managers was that with the PS4, there was about a 6 month window between the launch of the console and being able to walk in off the street to grab one.

So the advice from EB is keep an eye on pre-orders opportunities in-store and online until at least the middle of next year once the 2020 rush has died down.

Big W: PS5 Stock

Big W said they weren’t able to sell PS5 consoles on launch day “due to unforeseen circumstances”:

Due to unforeseen circumstances we will not be able to offer customers additional PlayStation 5 console pre-orders on the 12th November. Please keep your eye on Bigw.com for further information in the coming weeks. No further updates have been provided, and there is no longer a link to the console on the store’s website.

Target Australia: PS5 Stock

Target has no idea, to be honest. The only solid information I could get was on their website, where it says that they’ll have more information on their next stock availability after November 12, 2020. The company hasn’t provided a public update since, however, although I’ve emailed them for confirmation as to whether they’ll still be selling their original PS5 allocation before Christmas. We’ll keep you posted if they are.

Kogan

There’s currently no stock at Kogan, and no PS5 landing page.

Cheers, Rus.

And there you have it, the state of buying a PlayStation 5 in Australia as of mid-November, 2020. Pretty dire, right?

Hopefully, someone will keep this article updated into 2021 as the situation changes. But maybe not. Godspeed!

Vodafone

Following in Telstra’s steps, Vodafone has announced they will start offering PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles through their Customer Care channel from November 12, 2020.

“To kick off the new partnership, Vodafone will offer a limited number of PS5 consoles for sale. Customers with two or more eligible services can purchase a new PS5 console on an interest free plan over 12, 24 or 36 months through Vodafone’s Customer Care channel from 12 November,” Vodafone said in a release.

If you have at least two eligible postpaid mobile, tablet, or NBN services with Vodafone, you’ll be able to order a PS5/PS5 Digital Edition by calling Vodafone on 1300 728 637. The telco says they will be able to pick up their consoles “by appointment from their local Vodafone store by 15 December”.

Update 10:30 a.m. AEDT, 18/11: A Vodafone Australia spokesperson confirmed to Kotaku Australia that PS5 stock levels at Vodafone are holding steady, so you’ll be able to grab one by December 15 if you sign up for this offer.