See Games Differently

Rare Magic The Gathering Card Goes For Over $US500,000 ($650,450)

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: January 28, 2021 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:black lotus
christopher rushcollectible card gamesgameslimited editionlotus softwaremagic the gathering
Rare Magic The Gathering Card Goes For Over $US500,000 ($650,450)
Screenshot: PWCC Marketplace/YouTube

This week, an ultra-rare Magic The Gathering Alpha Black Lotus card signed by artist Christopher Rush sold for $US511,100.00 ($664,890).

Online auction seller PWCC called the gem mint card, graded at perfect PSA 10, “the single finest” Alpha Black Lotus it had ever brokered for sale.

“The fragile black periphery is free of common chipping or wear with four untouched corners and undeniably Gem Mint card stock,” PWCC added. “The card is brilliantly aligned from all sides with some of the cleanest surfaces we’ve seen.”

Christopher Rush, who painted the Black Lotus art, signed the card case, no doubt increasing the value. In 2018, an Alpha Black Lotus went for $US87,000 ($113,178), while one fetched $US250,000 ($325,225) last year. This latest sale marks the highest price ever paid for the card.

Black Lotus cards are exceedingly scarce, and the Alpha version is among the most desirable among collectors. There were 1,100 copies printed of every rare card in the Alpha set, but it’s not just the general scarcity that makes them valuable. It’s difficult to find the 1993 cards in such pristine shape. According to Hipsters of the Coast, this is only one of seven known gem mint PSA 10 Alpha Black Lotus card.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.