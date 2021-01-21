Resident Evil Crossover Event Coming To Division 2 In February

Resident Evil cosmetic items and gear are coming to The Division 2 in February. The upcoming crossover was announced briefly today during Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase.
Heads-up, @TheDivisionGame – we’re airdropping in some new uniforms for you! Keep your eyes open and stay alert out there – we don’t want any of your agents to become a SHD sandwich. pic.twitter.com/OyBve7XebP
— Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 21, 2021
The in-game event is part of a celebration of Resident Evil’s 25th Anniversary. The Division 2 cosmetic event will run from February 2 until the 15th. All players who log into the game during that time will receive a free Leon S. Kennedy police outfit, inspired by his outfit seen in Resident Evil 2.
Here’s a replay of the Showcase video announcing the crossover. The segment begins at 43:16.
.
Related Stories
Recently Teased Division 2 Mode Won’t Happen After All, ‘A Casualty Of A Tough Year.’
Yesterday, Ubisoft confirmed that an upcoming gameplay event in The Division 2, Codename Nightmare, has been cancelled and will not be released as planned this year, Yannick Banchereau, the Associate Creative Director on the game, explained the situation in the latest State of The Game livestream.Read more
Resident Evil Village Out For Old And New Consoles On May 7
Today during Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase, the publisher announced Resident Evil Village is coming out for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and S on May 7 2021.Read more
Log in to comment on this story!Log in