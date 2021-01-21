Resident Evil Crossover Event Coming To Division 2 In February

Resident Evil cosmetic items and gear are coming to The Division 2 in February. The upcoming crossover was announced briefly today during Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase.

Heads-up, @TheDivisionGame – we’re airdropping in some new uniforms for you! Keep your eyes open and stay alert out there – we don’t want any of your agents to become a SHD sandwich. pic.twitter.com/OyBve7XebP — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 21, 2021

The in-game event is part of a celebration of Resident Evil’s 25th Anniversary. The Division 2 cosmetic event will run from February 2 until the 15th. All players who log into the game during that time will receive a free Leon S. Kennedy police outfit, inspired by his outfit seen in Resident Evil 2.

Here’s a replay of the Showcase video announcing the crossover. The segment begins at 43:16.

.

Related Stories