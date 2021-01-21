See Games Differently

Resident Evil Village Out For Old And New Consoles On May 7

Zack Zwiezen

Published 3 hours ago: January 22, 2021 at 9:05 am -
Screenshot: Capcom

Today during Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase, the publisher announced Resident Evil Village is coming out for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and S on May 7 2021.

Like Resident Evil 7, Village is played from a first-person perspective. Capcom also showed off new gameplay, including our first look at the game’s merchant, a man named The Duke. The game also uses an inventory system similar to Resident Evil’s 4, letting players move around differently sized objects on a grid.

Also announced during the showcase was the news of a new demo that will be exclusive to the PS5, for now. The demo stars a character known as The Maiden and will focus on puzzles. It’s out today.

