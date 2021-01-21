Resident Evil Village Out For Old And New Consoles On May 7

Today during Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase, the publisher announced Resident Evil Village is coming out for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and S on May 7 2021.

Like Resident Evil 7, Village is played from a first-person perspective. Capcom also showed off new gameplay, including our first look at the game’s merchant, a man named The Duke. The game also uses an inventory system similar to Resident Evil’s 4, letting players move around differently sized objects on a grid.

Did somebody say demo? (We did. We said demo.) Revealed during #REShowcase, a PlayStation 5 exclusive visual demo, Maiden, will be available for download starting later today! Watch LIVE: ???? https://t.co/e4wOPFi45Z pic.twitter.com/GWYtP26KSb — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 21, 2021

Also announced during the showcase was the news of a new demo that will be exclusive to the PS5, for now. The demo stars a character known as The Maiden and will focus on puzzles. It’s out today.