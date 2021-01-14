See Games Differently

Ian Walker

January 15, 2021
Filed to:crunch
Image: GameXplain

Several former GameXplain contributors — including former Kotaku TAY writer Steve Bowling — have spoken to VICE Games about their time there. The story focuses on allegations of extreme overwork and general issues with crunch in gaming media.

