‘Shop Contest: Gengar Plush

Surprising absolutely nobody, this week’s Photoshop Contest is devoted to that wild new Gengar plushie-bed-pillow thing.

Your challenge this week: Have fun with that Gengar thing.

I’ve said this before, but sometimes a thing falls in my lap and it’s like the universe giving me a gift. Last weekend I struggled to come up with a theme and sort of punted and picked 2021. Someone upstairs must have felt bad for me and gave me this wonderful gift. And now, I give you some gifts.

Photo: The Pokemon Company / Bandai

Photo: The Pokemon Company / Bandai

Photo: The Pokemon Company / Bandai

Use them as you see fit.

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites!

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

