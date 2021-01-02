See Games Differently

‘Shop Contest: Miyamoto In A Pipe, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 day ago: January 3, 2021 at 9:30 am -
Image: Arai-the fly on the wall / Nintendo / Kotaku

2020 is over. But we got some unfinished business to take care of: one last 2020 ‘Shop Contest needs to be judged. So, let’s get to it. Let’s see what you arseholes did to Miyamoto.

Our winning image this week comes from Arai-the fly on the wall who has decided to curse 2021. We just got this new year and you already broke it.

Image: See Above Image: See Above

I like to think Miyamoto would enjoy these images. And if you are reading this right now Mr. Miyamoto and you DON’T like these images, well… uh.. I was forced to do this and I’m very sorry. Bob is in charge anyway, from what I hear. Go sue him.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

Bob The Rock gets nothing, but did make some nice evidence for his upcoming lawsuit. (Image: See Above) Bob The Rock gets nothing, but did make some nice evidence for his upcoming lawsuit. (Image: See Above)
rogueindy snags the awa- GARFIELD! (Image: See Above) rogueindy snags the awa- GARFIELD! (Image: See Above)

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

