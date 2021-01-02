‘Shop Contest: Miyamoto In A Pipe, Winners!

2020 is over. But we got some unfinished business to take care of: one last 2020 ‘Shop Contest needs to be judged. So, let’s get to it. Let’s see what you arseholes did to Miyamoto.
Our winning image this week comes from Arai-the fly on the wall who has decided to curse 2021. We just got this new year and you already broke it.
I like to think Miyamoto would enjoy these images. And if you are reading this right now Mr. Miyamoto and you DON’T like these images, well… uh.. I was forced to do this and I’m very sorry. Bob is in charge anyway, from what I hear. Go sue him.
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in