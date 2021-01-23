See Games Differently

‘Shop Contest: Potato CEO, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen

Published 12 hours ago: January 24, 2021 at 9:30 am -
Image: Bethesda / Taco Bell / MightyM / Kotaku

Earlier this month, Taco Bell revealed that the company is run by a sentient potato. Because the world is always on fire these days, most folks didn’t notice. But I noticed and asked you all to spread the potato CEO.

Our winning image this week comes from MightyM who creates an image that looks like it was hard to create and then as you stare at it becomes clear… this was even harder to make than you first thought. Congrats! It turned out great.

Image: See Above Image: See Above

This week was tricky! It came down to two images. I went back and forth for nearly 2o minutes. But eventually, I made my choice. The pic that almost won is the first one below.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

Mrichston ALMOST wins it all. (Image: See Above) Mrichston ALMOST wins it all. (Image: See Above)
cecil banon does the obvious joke, but does it well. (Image: See Above) cecil banon does the obvious joke, but does it well. (Image: See Above)

And finally, Bob The Rock shows us a new level of Hell. (Image: See Above) And finally, Bob The Rock shows us a new level of Hell. (Image: See Above)
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

