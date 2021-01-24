‘Shop Contest: Say Hello To Muncher

The internet was obsessed this past week with Bernie Sanders. But that’s old news and it’s been done to death already. So we are zigging instead of zagging. Say hello to Muncher, a new ghost from the new upcoming Ghostbusters film.

Your challenge this week: Get Muncher in more things. Spread the word.

I won’t stop you from including Bernie in your images, but I hope folks get why I went in a different direction this week. There were already so many amazing creations featuring that image that it felt like we would be out of ideas before we even started. Oh and as for a tall lady setting the web on fire, well, who knows what’s coming next week.

Oh and here’s a pre-cut out and edited Muncher. Enjoy!

Photo: Sony / Kotaku

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites!

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

.