How To Talk To Ghosts In The Sims 4: Paranormal Stuff

The Sims 4: Paranormal Stuff Pack adds a ton of spooky goodness into The Sims, including ghosts, séances and everybody’s favourite skeleton maid, Bonehilda. If you’re looking to dive headfirst into the new expansion, there’s several things you need to know beforehand.

First: if you want Bonehilda off the bat, you’re out of luck. To nab this saucy little maid you’ll need to invest time and energy into the Medium skill, which can be built via séances and talking with ghosts. This means getting down and dirty with the realm of the undead and learning how to converse with spirits.

You’ll need to be on a haunted lot to make this magic happen.

How to create a Haunted House in The Sims 4

Paranormal Stuff introduces a brand new house type for The Sims 4 alongside new lot traits.

To make sure you’re able to communicate with the dead, you’ll need to be on a ‘Haunted House’ lot. To select this, head to buy mode and click the logo in the upper left corner (the one with the ‘i’ in the centre of the house). From here, you can scroll down to select ‘Haunted House Residential’ for home lots and assign any traits in the ‘?’ menu.

For the perfect haunted house, I’d recommend any combination of these traits: Creepy Crawlies, Cursed, Spooky, On a Dark Ley Line or Vampire Nexus — but these traits aren’t extremely important. As long as you have the ‘haunted house’ lot type, ghosts will appear.

How to talk to ghosts

Once you flip your lot over, some strange visitors will start roaming your home. These come in the form of little green ghosts or “specters”, who actually look quite happy and cute.

They’ll frighten your Sims and any Sims who visit your home, so you’ll want to get rid of them ASAP to keep up appearances (or keep them around for a good scare). You’ve got a few options here. You can offer the ghosts a piece of your soul, or attempt to communicate with them at higher Medium levels. The more experienced you are, the more options you’ll have available to you.

If you have a low Medium skill, you’ll only be able to offer your soul or attempt communication. To gain new options, purchase the Séance Table item and select ‘Commune with the departed’. Your Sims will slowly add to their Medium strengths and new options will open up, including the ability to present offerings to the ghosts.

The further you advance, the more these little green critters will warm to you.

Spend enough time in their presence, and you’ll be the queen (or king) of the undead in no time.

The Sims 4: Paranormal Stuff Pack is now available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Happy haunting!