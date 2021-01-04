See Games Differently

Some Of 2020’s Nicest Screenshots

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: January 5, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Some Of 2020’s Nicest Screenshots
Screenshot: Andy Cull

As I’ve done the last few, when a year comes to an end I like to look back on some very nice screenshots by one of my favourite screenshot artists, and 2020 was no different.

Andy Cull’s 2020 was spent like the rest of us, playing stuff like The Last Of Us Part II, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Ghost Of Tsushima, only he also spent it taking exquisite screenshots in the middle of it all.

You can see more of Andy’s stuff at his Flickr page.

Screenshot: Andy Cull Screenshot: Andy Cull
Screenshot: Andy Cull Screenshot: Andy Cull
Screenshot: Andy Cull Screenshot: Andy Cull
Screenshot: Andy Cull Screenshot: Andy Cull
Screenshot: Andy Cull Screenshot: Andy Cull
Screenshot: Andy Cull Screenshot: Andy Cull
Screenshot: Andy Cull Screenshot: Andy Cull
Screenshot: Andy Cull Screenshot: Andy Cull
Screenshot: Andy Cull Screenshot: Andy Cull
Screenshot: Andy Cull Screenshot: Andy Cull
Screenshot: Andy Cull Screenshot: Andy Cull
Screenshot: Andy Cull Screenshot: Andy Cull

