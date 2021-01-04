Some Of 2020’s Nicest Screenshots

As I’ve done the last few, when a year comes to an end I like to look back on some very nice screenshots by one of my favourite screenshot artists, and 2020 was no different.

Andy Cull’s 2020 was spent like the rest of us, playing stuff like The Last Of Us Part II, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Ghost Of Tsushima, only he also spent it taking exquisite screenshots in the middle of it all.

You can see more of Andy’s stuff at his Flickr page.

Screenshot: Andy Cull

Screenshot: Andy Cull

Screenshot: Andy Cull

Screenshot: Andy Cull

Screenshot: Andy Cull

Screenshot: Andy Cull

Screenshot: Andy Cull

Screenshot: Andy Cull

Screenshot: Andy Cull

Screenshot: Andy Cull

Screenshot: Andy Cull

Screenshot: Andy Cull

