See Games Differently

Sony Scrubs Release Dates From Trailer Fine Print

Zack Zwiezen

Published 29 mins ago: January 16, 2021 at 5:46 am -
Filed to:kotaku
Sony Scrubs Release Dates From Trailer Fine Print
Screenshot: Capcom

Sony uploaded a video earlier this week that included some new release date info about some upcoming games buried in some fine print text. Now, a part of that video was uploaded to YouTube today but with all that info removed.

The top image was how the segment originally ended. The bottom is what it looks like now on YouTube. (Image: Sony / Kotaku) The top image was how the segment originally ended. The bottom is what it looks like now on YouTube. (Image: Sony / Kotaku)

The original and full video of a showcase for the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show was uploaded on Monday, January 11. In that video, at the end of a segment about PlayStation, some fine print text appeared briefly, including new release date info about upcoming games like a delay for Capcom’s Pragmata and the first release window for the upcoming PS5 exclusive Project Athia.

At the time, it seemed like a strange way to announce important information and the original text even included a typo, misspelling January. With the fine print text now removed, it seems this was a mistake, which makes more sense than Sony announcing big news like this at the end of a CES segment via some blink-and-you’ll-miss-it text.

Related Stories

All The Big Games Coming Out In Winter 2020

We made it, everyone. It’s winter 2020, which is really just a couple of weeks of 2020, with the vast majority of game releases coming in the year 2021. What will we be playing as we put the year of hell behind us and move on to what’s hopefully not...

Read more
Screenshot: Square Enix

Square Enix’s Project Athia Is Console Exclusive On PS5 For ‘At Least 24 Months’

Project Athia, the next game from the team behind Final Fantasy XV, will be console-exclusive to the PlayStation 5 for “at least 24 months,” a new Sony demo reel of upcoming games revealed.

Read more

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.