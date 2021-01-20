See Games Differently

Takaya Imamura, The Man Who Designed Tingle, Has Retired From Nintendo

In his three decades at Nintendo, Takaya Imamura worked on some of the company’s most iconic games, including F-Zero, Star Fox, and The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. He also designed Tingle, and for that, we will be forever grateful.

Today, on his Facebook page, Imamura uploaded a selfie taken outside Nintendo’s Kyoto headquarters and wrote, “This is my last day going to work. I took a selfie with the empty office. I guess I won’t be coming in here anymore. As you’d expect, I’ll miss it.” Imamura expressed his gratitude for the past 32 years.

[Note that he mentioned the company is empty because many Nintendo staffers are working from home due to the pandemic.]

Imamura first joined Nintendo in 1989 as a graphic designer, where he cut his teeth on F-Zero. He went on to work on Star Fox, modelling the characters after his colleagues: Fox McCloud, for example, was based on Shigeru Miyamoto, and to design Tingle. Imamura also served as a supervisor on Smash Bros.

We thank Imamura for all the great characters and games and wish him an enjoyable retirement.

