See Games Differently

Talk Amongst Yourselves

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 24 mins ago: January 7, 2021 at 8:09 am -
Filed to:talk amongst yourselves
Talk Amongst Yourselves

It’s a new year, so let’s enjoy a new TAY.

Welcome to Talk Amongst Yourselves, the most chill community of Aussie gamers around. Talk about what you’re watching lately, or what’s happening in your Destiny 2 raids. Find something good on Xbox Game Pass? Mucked around with a retro console or an emulator lately? Or maybe you want to trade some recipes, find a group of people for a watch party and more.

We’ve also got our community Discord going, which you can join below. Great place if you need to team up with people for a quick game, or just want to discover something new!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.