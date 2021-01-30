That’s A Big Horse

See Games Differently

Zack Zwiezen

Published 59 mins ago: January 31, 2021 at 8:15 am
After a quick break, Snapshots is back! This week we have some very colourful photos from a wide selection of games including Horizon Zero Dawn, Immortals, God of War, Control, and more!

Control (Screenshot: Marcos Beani (Email)) Control (Screenshot: Marcos Beani (Email))
Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Chase Wrenn (Email)) Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Chase Wrenn (Email))
RAGE 2 (Screenshot: Craig Bailey (Email)) RAGE 2 (Screenshot: Craig Bailey (Email))

This big horse is a fraud! It’s just an optical illusion. I’m very sorry.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

