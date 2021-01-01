The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020

2020 is over, which is great, even if it doesn’t mean everything terrible about this year is now in our collective rearview mirror. Video games played a bigger role in many of our lives than they have in years past, which made picking Kotaku’s top games pretty tricky. But, as always, here are our favourite 12 games of the year, in alphabetical order.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Screenshot: Atlus
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Screenshot: Ubisoft
Crusader Kings III
Screenshot: Paradox Interactive
Fall Guys
Screenshot: Mediatonic
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Screenshot: Square Enix
Hades
Screenshot: Supergiant
Kentucky Route Zero
Screenshot: Cardboard Computer
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Screenshot: Moon Studios
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Screenshot: Nintendo
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: Sony
Spiritfarer
Screenshot: Thunder Lotus
Yakuza: Like A Dragon
Screenshot: Ryu Ga Gotoku
