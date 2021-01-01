See Games Differently

The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020

Riley MacLeod

Published 24 mins ago: January 2, 2021 at 2:00 am -
2020 is over, which is great, even if it doesn’t mean everything terrible about this year is now in our collective rearview mirror. Video games played a bigger role in many of our lives than they have in years past, which made picking Kotaku’s top games pretty tricky. But, as always, here are our favourite 12 games of the year, in alphabetical order.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Crusader Kings III

Fall Guys

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spiritfarer

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

