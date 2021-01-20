See Games Differently

The Art Of Cyberpunk 2077

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: January 20, 2021 at 2:10 pm
The Art Of Cyberpunk 2077
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red

While the game itself may not have entered full-blown development until 2016, some of the stuff you’ll see in this collection of concept and production art dates as far back as 2013.

Below you’ll find a big collection of environment, character and 3D pieces from throughout Cyberpunk’s development, from the earliest sketches through to models of weapons that appear in the finished game.

It’s not everything done by everyone on the team, but it’s enough to give you a good idea of the kind of work that went into the game’s creation, along with some visions on what could have been had some decisions been made differently over the years.

Oh, and you’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.

Ward Lindhout

Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red

Alexander Dudar

James Daly

Marthe Jonkers

Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red

Bogna Gawrońska

Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red

Lukasz Poduch

Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red

Artur Tarnowski

Marcin Blaszczak

Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red

Sebastian Bakala

Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red

Kris Thaler

Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red
Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red

Comments

  • It’s pretty impressive how much of that concept art made it through to the game proper. For all that CDPR skimped on, for all the features they abandoned, truncated, or fused into less-ambitious (and less satisfying) hybrids, at least the world itself (at least the huge amount of it that was rendered – eg: not Pacifica) is impressively high-detail and atmospheric as fuck.

    You could not only replicate most if not all of these in photo mode but probably come up with even better-looking pictures.

