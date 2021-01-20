The Art Of Cyberpunk 2077

While the game itself may not have entered full-blown development until 2016, some of the stuff you’ll see in this collection of concept and production art dates as far back as 2013.

Below you’ll find a big collection of environment, character and 3D pieces from throughout Cyberpunk’s development, from the earliest sketches through to models of weapons that appear in the finished game.

It’s not everything done by everyone on the team, but it’s enough to give you a good idea of the kind of work that went into the game’s creation, along with some visions on what could have been had some decisions been made differently over the years.

Oh, and you’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.

Image: Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt Red

