The Fastest Hat In All The West

This week we check in some old Fallout 3 questions, rebuild Nancy Pelosi’s garage door, go snowboarding in The Witcher 3, assassinate people in VR, play a cancelled Tomb Raider game, and reach for the sky.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Conspiracy Theories Drive Developer To Recreate Nancy Pelosi’s Vandalised Garage In VR After a photo of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s vandalised San Francisco home started circulating online, it didn’t take long for people to call bullshit. Was the graffiti and seeming pig’s blood really the work of outraged leftists, or an elaborate psy-op perpetuated by some right-wing group to delegitimize... Read more

Try to think about how you would even BEGIN to explain this to someone in the 1980s.

Witcher 3 Mod Gives Geralt A Snowboard This is VGX Snowboarder, a Witcher 3 mod that lets Geralt climb to the top of a snowy peak and then shred his way back down. Read more

Netflix, here’s a great idea for the next season.

Former Xbox Executives Say Nintendo ‘Laughed Their Asses Off’ When Microsoft Offered To Buy It Microsoft once proposed buying Nintendo in order to lock in its first-party games for the Xbox. The Japanese video game company didn’t just decline to entertain the offer; it laughed the tech giant’s executives out of the room, according to a new report by Bloomberg. Read more

I understand why they laughed, but Master Chief and Mario games would have been interesting to see.

Tweets!

Red Dead Online’s latest update is wild.

just found this in my xbox captures pic.twitter.com/SaNzFa8yGl — zayden (@thezeehat) January 7, 2021

“And- OH NO! The Invisible Man has entered and is killing Seth Rollins with a ladder.”

pic.twitter.com/33QWKJJ0G8 — he look like a dang creature (@billyumson) January 7, 2021

This past week has been a giant mess. But it also made this random GameFAQs post from years ago funny.

News

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week