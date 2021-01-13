The Mortal Kombat Knock-Offs Were Real Bad

Mortal Kombat is an absolute classic, but we don’t really spend enough time appreciate the legion of truly garbage knock-off fighting games that it spawned.

For instance, did you ever play the game where a princess got punched in the head with the power of love? No? Maybe you played the game “for real fighters”, BloodStorm.

Or maybe you missed that Mortal Kombat knock-off. A ton of the worst ones likely never made their way to Australia, largely because they were genuinely trash. We were graced with some stinkers — I swear some friends of mind back in the day got their hands on a copy of Street Fight: The Movie: The Game, although unfortunately I never had the chance to play it.

If the thought of seeing some absolute garbage puts a smile on your face, dunkey has an excellent video covering some of the stinkers of the past. It’s one of his shorter videos, but it’s well done. I wonder if someone’s going to end up doing a speedrun of Twin Goddesses after this.

Someone’s got to have a copy (or ROM) of Twin Godesses lying around somewhere, right? I mean, just look at that intro. It’s like Power Rangers on acid.