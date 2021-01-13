See Games Differently

The Mortal Kombat Knock-Offs Were Real Bad

Alex Walker

Published 25 mins ago: January 13, 2021 at 4:40 pm -
Filed to:mortal kombat
Image: Youtube

Mortal Kombat is an absolute classic, but we don’t really spend enough time appreciate the legion of truly garbage knock-off fighting games that it spawned.

For instance, did you ever play the game where a princess got punched in the head with the power of love? No? Maybe you played the game “for real fighters”, BloodStorm. 

Or maybe you missed that Mortal Kombat knock-off. A ton of the worst ones likely never made their way to Australia, largely because they were genuinely trash. We were graced with some stinkers — I swear some friends of mind back in the day got their hands on a copy of Street Fight: The Movie: The Game, although unfortunately I never had the chance to play it.

If the thought of seeing some absolute garbage puts a smile on your face, dunkey has an excellent video covering some of the stinkers of the past. It’s one of his shorter videos, but it’s well done. I wonder if someone’s going to end up doing a speedrun of Twin Goddesses after this.

Someone’s got to have a copy (or ROM) of Twin Godesses lying around somewhere, right? I mean, just look at that intro. It’s like Power Rangers on acid.

About the Author

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • Haha, I remember the old ‘1000 games for Windows’ supermarket CDs usually had a good dozen or so shitty fighting games with either badly-drawn MS Paint characters, or fighters that were clearly animated from photos of the developers’ friends in cosplay.

    And then one of them had OMF 2097 on it, which was easily worth the cost of the disc just by itself.

