The Robot Apocalypse Looks Like A Lot Of Fun

Happy new year! This week we check in on the best games released in 2020, hang out with Dunkaccino, learn what this month’s PS Plus games are, mourn the lack of people playing Dreams and watch some robots dance like nobody is watching.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020 2020 is over, which is great, even if it doesn't mean everything terrible about this year is now in our collective rearview mirror. Video games played a bigger role in many of our lives than they have in years past, which made picking Kotaku's top games pretty tricky.

Just add Half-Life: Alyx, my personal GOTY, to this list, and then it’s perfect.

The PS4's Spectacular Dreams Game Is Hurting From A Lack Of Players When LittleBigPlanet creators Media Molecule launched the game-as-an-engine PlayStation 4 exclusive Dreams into early access in April 2019, I remember feeling a cautious optimism. The technology behind the game was impressive, letting people make their own music, games, and artwork with its robust toolset, then share it for others Dreamers to

Dreams is such a cool tool, so it’s a shame that creators are making stuff for such a small audience. At this point, Sony should just give Dreams away as Plus game later this year to help grow the community.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Drunk Glitch Keeps Making My Game Weirder Every time my viking hero Eivor dies in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, she returns to life drunk. This is a known bug that the developers appear primed to patch, but in trying to just bear with it last night, I somehow made it worse. Though, in this case, "worse" also means

Glitches can be annoying. But sometimes they can also be amazing.

Tweets!

Kirby speaks the truth. We should all try to treat ourselves better in 2021. We deserve it.

Dunkaccino but the D&D is a mystery dungeon (by @Tealazeal) pic.twitter.com/AvQer5ZczD — Daily Dunkaccino (@DailyDunkaccino) December 28, 2020

One day I’ll stop enjoying Dunkaccino meme videos. But that ain’t today.

Boston Dynamics has released yet another video of its robots dancing that is equal parts impressive, creepy, and cringe https://t.co/RF5mQQhC0m pic.twitter.com/h9hDiEJK8X — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) December 29, 2020

I do enjoy how these robots are dancing like buzzed uncles and dads at a wedding.

