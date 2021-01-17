The Week In Games: Agent 47 Is Back

Load up on expired cans of soup, flamingo costumes, and explosive golf balls. Hitman 3 is almost here and it’s time to kill some arseholes.
A few weeks back, I finally got around to playing Hitman 2 beyond the first level. I have no idea why I waited this long to get around to playing it, but I’m so happy to be back. Agent 47 and his murderous antics are just what I need right now as we begin what’s shaping up to be a rollercoaster of a year.
Beyond Hitman 3 other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, January 18
- Olympic Table Tennis | Switch
- Spinny’s Journey | Switch
- Red Colony | Switch
Tuesday, January 19
-
Tauronos | Xbox One
-
War Truck Simulator | Switch
-
Watch Me Stream My Mental Breakdown | PC, Mac
-
HexiHashi | PC, Mac
Wednesday, January 20
-
Hitman 3 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Teratopia | PS4, Xbox One, PC
-
Marble Duel | Xbox One
-
All Walls Must Fall | Switch
-
Otti: The House Keeper | Switch
-
D-Crop | PC
Thursday, January 21
- Shing! | Xbox One, Switch
- Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge | Xbox One
- Tadpole Treble | Switch
- Ride 4 | Xbox Series X/S, PS5
- Unspottable | Xbox One
- Loot Hero DX | Switch
- Sally Face | Switch
- Frodoric The Driver | Switch
- Jiffy | Switch
- Missle Dancer | Switch
- The Game Is On | Switch
- Ephemeral – Fantasy On Dark | Switch
- Ghostanoid | Switch
- Nosferatu Lilinor | Switch
- Bouncing Hero | Switch
- Chess Royal | Switch
- Grisaia Phantom Trigger 5.5 | Switch
- Bezier: Second Edition | Switch
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | PC
- Ocean’s Heart | PC
Friday, January 22
-
Redout: Space Assault | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Adverse | Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Gravity Heroes | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Bladed Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
-
Skycadia | Xbox One
-
Gradiently | Switch
-
Colourful Colore | Switch
-
Catch | Switch
-
Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden | Switch
-
Balancelot | Switch
-
Mad Games Tycoon 2 | PC
Saturday, January 23
-
The Unexpected Quest | Switch
-
Legend of Numbers | Switch
Sunday, January 24
-
Stop and Move | PC
-
Summit in Space | PC
Note: Nearly all PS4 and Xbox One games will work on the next-gen counterparts, so unless a game has an enhanced or separate next-gen release I won’t be listing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S
