The Week In Games: Agent 47 Is Back

Zack Zwiezen

Published 51 mins ago: January 18, 2021 at 9:30 am
Image: IO Interactive

Load up on expired cans of soup, flamingo costumes, and explosive golf balls. Hitman 3 is almost here and it’s time to kill some arseholes.

A few weeks back, I finally got around to playing Hitman 2 beyond the first level. I have no idea why I waited this long to get around to playing it, but I’m so happy to be back. Agent 47 and his murderous antics are just what I need right now as we begin what’s shaping up to be a rollercoaster of a year.

Beyond Hitman 3 other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, January 18

  • Olympic Table Tennis | Switch
  • Spinny’s Journey | Switch
  • Red Colony | Switch

Tuesday, January 19

  • Tauronos | Xbox One

  • War Truck Simulator | Switch

  • Watch Me Stream My Mental Breakdown | PC, Mac

  • HexiHashi | PC, Mac

Wednesday, January 20

  • Hitman 3 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Teratopia | PS4, Xbox One, PC

  • Marble Duel | Xbox One

  • All Walls Must Fall | Switch

  • Otti: The House Keeper | Switch

  • D-Crop | PC

Thursday, January 21

  • Shing! | Xbox One, Switch
  • Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge | Xbox One
  • Tadpole Treble | Switch
  • Ride 4 | Xbox Series X/S, PS5
  • Unspottable | Xbox One
  • Loot Hero DX | Switch
  • Sally Face | Switch
  • Frodoric The Driver | Switch
  • Jiffy | Switch
  • Missle Dancer | Switch
  • The Game Is On | Switch
  • Ephemeral – Fantasy On Dark | Switch
  • Ghostanoid | Switch
  • Nosferatu Lilinor | Switch
  • Bouncing Hero | Switch
  • Chess Royal | Switch
  • Grisaia Phantom Trigger 5.5 | Switch
  • Bezier: Second Edition | Switch
  • Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | PC
  • Ocean’s Heart | PC

Friday, January 22

  • Redout: Space Assault | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Adverse | Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Gravity Heroes | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Bladed Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • Skycadia | Xbox One

  • Gradiently | Switch

  • Colourful Colore | Switch

  • Catch | Switch

  • Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden | Switch

  • Balancelot | Switch

  • Mad Games Tycoon 2 | PC

Saturday, January 23

  • The Unexpected Quest | Switch

  • Legend of Numbers | Switch

Sunday, January 24

  • Stop and Move | PC

  • Summit in Space | PC

Note: Nearly all PS4 and Xbox One games will work on the next-gen counterparts, so unless a game has an enhanced or separate next-gen release I won’t be listing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

