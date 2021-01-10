The Week In Games: Hello Again, Friend Of A Friend

After years of people asking, begging, and hoping, the Scott Pilgrim game is back this week.

After Some Confusion, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game Is Coming Back Ubisoft announced the popular Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is getting re-released, during the company’s second Ubisoft Forward event of 2020. This new release will feature the original release’s DLC and will be out later this year. Read more

I’m not much of a Scott Pilgrim game fan, but I do hope you folks who have wanted the game to return enjoy it. Me, I’m way too excited about Hitman 3. It’s out next week. I’m currently playing through Hitman 1 and 2 and even going back to Absolution. I’m ready to kill some rich arseholes and evil people while dressed as a clown or whatever.

Beyond Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition, some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, January 11

Wrestling Empire | Switch

Arcanoid Breakout | Switch

Top Gun Air Combat | Switch

Radio Commander | Switch

Yumemirdoi Nostalgia | Switch

Grand Prix Racing | Switch

Tuesday, January 12

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale | PC

S.U.M. – Slay Uncool Monsters | Switch

Dead Ground | Switch

Epitaph | Switch

Mahjong Adventure | Switch

Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 8 | PC

Yaga | PC

Wednesday, January 13

Skellboy Refractured | PC, Mac

Glitch’s Trip | Xbox One

Get Over Here | Switch

The Pillar: Puzzle Escape | Switch

Gorilla Big Adventure | Switch

Hed The Pig | Switch

Space Aliens Invaders | Switch

Table Soccer Foosball | Switch

Galactic Trooper Armada | Switch

Thursday, January 14

Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 2 Adventurer’s Days | Switch

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Life of Fly | Xbox One, Switch

MXGP 2020 | PS5

Rhythm Fighter | Switch

My Hidden Things | Switch

Four In A Row | Switch

Pixel Game Maker Series Werewolf Princess Kaguya | Switch

Down in Bermuda | Switch

Shadow Gangs | Switch

PLOID | Switch

Ancient Abyss | PC

Friday, January 15