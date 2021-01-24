The Week In Games: I Got Friends On The Other Side

Supernatural horror game The Medium, developed by the folks behind Layers of Fear, releases later this week for Xbox Series X and S.

I’ve always been a fan of creepy and scary games. I especially love when you reach that point in a scary game where you’ve learned its systems and limitations and can then use that against the enemies, drastically reducing how scary the experience is. It’s a strange satisfaction to be able to play a game like Resident Evil 7 and no longer be afraid. Instead, you can get some payback on all those bastards who scared you before.

Beyond The Medium, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, January 25

SOLAS 128 | Switch

Ziggy The Chaser | Switch

Tuesday, January 26

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy | PS5, PS4, Switch, PC

Project Winter | Xbox One

Cyber Shadow | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale | PC

Snowtopia: Ski Resort Tycoon | PC

ENCODYA | PC, Mac

Zombie Apocalypse | Switch

Wednesday, January 27

Hyposphere: Rebirth | Xbox One

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav | Xbox One, Switch

Butterfly | Xbox One

The Dark Eye: Memoria | Xbox One, Switch

Thursday, January 28

The Medium | Xbox Series X/S, PC

Olija | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

TinyShot | PC

Gods Will Fall | Switch

The Yakuza Remastered Collection | Xbox One, PC

Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift | PS4, Switch

TOHU | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Disjunction | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Royal Tower Defence | Xbox One, Switch

Golden Force | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Sword of the Necromancer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Colossus Down | PS4, Switch

Curious Expedition 2 | PC

Heaven’s Vault | Switch

Monstrum 2 | PC

Chroma: Bloom and Light | PC

Devour | PC, Mac

Journey To The Savage Planet | Steam Release

Strange Field Football | Switch

Citizens Unite!: Earth X Space | Switch

SushiParty | Switch

The Choice of Life: Middle Ages | Switch

Seasonal Assistant | WiiU

Silver Falls – Undertakers | 3DS

Save Farty | Switch

Cooking Festival | Switch

Chill Panda | Switch

Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle | Switch

Burn! SuperTrucks | Switch

Crossbow: Bloodnight | Switch

Friday, January 29

Re: Zero – Starting Life In Another World | PS4, Switch, PC

The Pedestrian | PS5, PS4

Crashlands | Xbox One

Silver Chains | PS4, Switch

Gods Will Fall | Switch

Bonkies | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Another Dawn | Xbox One

Rack N Ruin | Xbox One

Caves and Castles: Underworld | Xbox One

Rangok Skies | PC

Ambrosia | PC

Saturday, January 30

Dragon Creek | PC

Sunday, January 31