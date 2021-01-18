This Week In Games: Hitman’s EVERSPACE

I hope you like big spaces, and space itself, because that’s exactly what HITMAN 3 and this week’s lineup of new games have to offer.
It’s a surprisingly jam-packed January week. We’ve known Hitman 3 has been on the cards for a while, but there’s a ton worth paying attention to outside of IO’s magnum opus. If you’re interested in Hitman 3, I’ve got a full preview available here.
But what if you want things that are a little more grand? Everspace 2 launches in Early Access this week, although it’s already looking super interesting with the sequel’s direction and expanded elements.
There’s also Redout: Space Assault, which is more of an action space shooter than a full adventure. That game was originally an Apple Arcade exclusive, but it’s hitting PC / Steam for the first time this week. On the Game Pass front, there’s Control for PC. Switch users should be happy too, with a string of indies including the fast-paced RTS Epitaph. All Walls Must Fall looks intriguing for fans of XCOM games too.
- Hitman 3 | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox Series S/X
- Everspace 2 | PC Early Access
- Dyson Sphere Program | PC
- Ocean’s Heart | PC
- Orange Cast | PC
- Epitath | Switch
- Danger Gazers | Switch
- All Walls Must Fall – A Tech-Noir Tactics Game | Switch
- Shing! | Switch
- Adverse | Switch
- Home Behind 2 | PC
- Don’t Cheat On Me | PC
- Redout: Space Assault | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
- TAURONOS | Xbox
- Marble Duel | Xbox
- Unspottable | Xbox
- Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge | Xbox
- Skycadia | Xbox
- Mad Games Tycoon 2 | PC
- Control | Xbox Game Pass (PC)
- Teratopia | PC, Xbox, PS4
- Loot Hero DX | Switch, PS4
- Sally Face | Switch
- Frodoric The Driver | Switch
- Jiffy | Switch
- Missle Dancer | Switch
- The Game Is On | Switch
- Ephemeral – Fantasy On Dark | Switch
- Ghostanoid | Switch
- Nosferatu Lilinor | Switch
- Bouncing Hero | Switch
- Chess Royal | Switch
- Grisaia Phantom Trigger 5.5 | Switch
- Bezier: Second Edition | Switch
Onto the trailers! We’ll kick off by looking at All Walls Must Fall and seeing what “Tech-Noir” looks like.
Really good mix of genres and games out this week, especially if you don’t mind taking a flier on indies. Hitman 3‘s response will be key, especially since IO Interactive took such an enormous bet self-publishing the game after they were dropped by Square Enix. The studio would do such a good job with the James Bond license, too.
EVERSPACE 2 should be good fun — given we’re not liable to see Star Citizen‘s take on a modern Freelancer any time soon, maybe EVERSPACE 2 can scratch that itch nicely. (Or hey, Microsoft: just get someone to remaster Freelancer. That’d be an amazing exclusive.)
See anything you like this week?