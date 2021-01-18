This Week In Games: Hitman’s EVERSPACE

I hope you like big spaces, and space itself, because that’s exactly what HITMAN 3 and this week’s lineup of new games have to offer.

It’s a surprisingly jam-packed January week. We’ve known Hitman 3 has been on the cards for a while, but there’s a ton worth paying attention to outside of IO’s magnum opus. If you’re interested in Hitman 3, I’ve got a full preview available here.

But what if you want things that are a little more grand? Everspace 2 launches in Early Access this week, although it’s already looking super interesting with the sequel’s direction and expanded elements.

There’s also Redout: Space Assault, which is more of an action space shooter than a full adventure. That game was originally an Apple Arcade exclusive, but it’s hitting PC / Steam for the first time this week. On the Game Pass front, there’s Control for PC. Switch users should be happy too, with a string of indies including the fast-paced RTS Epitaph. All Walls Must Fall looks intriguing for fans of XCOM games too.

Hitman 3 | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox Series S/X

Everspace 2 | PC Early Access

Dyson Sphere Program | PC

Ocean’s Heart | PC

Orange Cast | PC

Epitath | Switch

Danger Gazers | Switch

All Walls Must Fall – A Tech-Noir Tactics Game | Switch

Shing! | Switch

Adverse | Switch

Home Behind 2 | PC

Don’t Cheat On Me | PC

Redout: Space Assault | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

TAURONOS | Xbox

Marble Duel | Xbox

Unspottable | Xbox

Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge | Xbox

Skycadia | Xbox

Mad Games Tycoon 2 | PC

Control | Xbox Game Pass (PC)

Teratopia | PC, Xbox, PS4

Loot Hero DX | Switch, PS4

Sally Face | Switch

Frodoric The Driver | Switch

Jiffy | Switch

Missle Dancer | Switch

The Game Is On | Switch

Ephemeral – Fantasy On Dark | Switch

Ghostanoid | Switch

Nosferatu Lilinor | Switch

Bouncing Hero | Switch

Chess Royal | Switch

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 5.5 | Switch

Bezier: Second Edition | Switch

Onto the trailers! We’ll kick off by looking at All Walls Must Fall and seeing what “Tech-Noir” looks like.

Really good mix of genres and games out this week, especially if you don’t mind taking a flier on indies. Hitman 3‘s response will be key, especially since IO Interactive took such an enormous bet self-publishing the game after they were dropped by Square Enix. The studio would do such a good job with the James Bond license, too.

EVERSPACE 2 should be good fun — given we’re not liable to see Star Citizen‘s take on a modern Freelancer any time soon, maybe EVERSPACE 2 can scratch that itch nicely. (Or hey, Microsoft: just get someone to remaster Freelancer. That’d be an amazing exclusive.)

See anything you like this week?