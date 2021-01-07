Twitch Removes ‘PogChamp’ Emote

Twitch has removed the extremely popular “Pogchamp” emote from its service after the man featured in it, streamer Ryan “Gootecks” Gutierrez, tweeted some Extremely Bad Shit about the events currently unfolding in Washington.

Here’s the tweet in question, in which Gutierrez directly calls for “civil unrest” for a “#MAGAMartyr” following a shooting that took place earlier in the day (he is referring to a woman shot and killed inside the Capitol Building).

Screenshot: Twitter

A few hours later, Twitch made the decision to remove the emote, citing “statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today.”

“We want the sentiment and use of Pog to live on – its meaning is much bigger than the person depicted or image itself– and it has a big place in Twitch culture”, the statement continues. “However, we can’t in good conscience continue to enable use of the image.

Twitch says it will “work with the community to design a new emote for the most hype moments on Twitch.”

These tweets didn’t appear out of thin air; Nathan’s excellent piece in May detailed some other crazy shit Gutierrez has said recently, including: