Ubisoft Massive Is Making An Open World Star Wars Game

Ubisoft is partnering with the the newly launched Lucasfilm Games to make an open world game based in the Star Wars universe, Wired reports. This apparently signals the end of EA’s previous exclusivity deal regarding the development of Star Wars video games.

Ubisoft Massive, the studio behind The Division, will be leading development on the new Star Wars adventure with Julian Gerighty, who oversaw The Division 2 and The Crew, as creative director. Wired also reports that the game will make use of Ubisoft Massive’s Snowdrop engine (the same one used for The Division 2), but said Lucasfilm Games hasn’t yet revealed when and where in the Star Wars universe the game will take place.

EA had previously snagged an exclusive deal to develop Star Wars games back in 2013 shortly after Disney purchased Lucasfilm. It now appears the terms of that deal have expired, or changed. According to Wired’s report, EA will still continue to develop Star Wars games, but Lucasfilm Games, a new gaming label rolled out earlier this week, will be overseeing the production of other Star Wars games as well. Yesterday, Lucasfilm Games also announced a collaboration with Bethesda’s Machine Games to make a new Indiana Jones game.

Prior to Disney shutting down the original LucasArts, it had been working on a number of new Star Wars games including Star Wars 1313 and Star Wars: First Assault.