Umurangi Generation Will Have Gyro Controls On Switch

When photography game Umurangi Generation hits Switch sometime this year, it’ll do so, the developers just announced, with an updated suite of mechanics that make use of the console’s unique features. One of these will be gyro controls, to help you snap the perfect picture.

Umurangi Generation Nintendo Switch specific features. Let us know what you think. #indiedev #unity3d pic.twitter.com/tSn8LvKo0Q — Umurangi Generation (@UmurangiGame) January 20, 2021

I tend to turn off motion stuff when I play games, but this looks like a really cool application of the technology. It’s almost like Umurangi Generation turns your Switch into an actual camera, and you can’t argue with immersion like that.

Umurangi Generation is currently available on Steam.

