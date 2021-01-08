$US250 ($323) Pokémon Plush Is Also A Nightmare Bed

Oh hey, here’s a giant new Gengar plush, I wonder what happens when you roll its tongue out and oh no.

Selling for $US250 ($323), it’s pretty cool as an enormous plush, if collecting those is your thing. This is more than just a plush, though, as Gengar’s trademark tongue rolls out and is kind of like a camping bed? With…space in his mouth to put your head?

Image: Bandai

A sensory deprivation mouth, then. For office naps. And office nightmares.

This monstrosity is out today in Japan.