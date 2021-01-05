Various Persona Soundtracks Now Available On Spotify, Apple Music

See Games Differently

The video game discographies of Spotify and Apple Music got significantly better outside of Japan today with the addition of soundtracks from the Persona series.

These soundtracks include tunes from Persona 2, Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5, as well as music from spin-off games like Persona Q and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax. There are even a couple of live albums from back when concerts were a thing people could attend safely.

AniPlaylist, the music curation service that first spotted the soundtracks, has put together a huge Spotify playlist to make specific albums and songs easier to find for non-Japanese speakers. While there’s a lot of great stuff to choose from here, I’ve included a few of my favourites below.

Of course, much like the Capcom and Final Fantasy music before them, listening to these tracks in full requires an active subscription.

It’s hard to argue against the excellence of Persona music, even if you’re not a fan of its brand of high school-based role-playing. Every soundtrack is a great mixture of thumping battle themes, melancholy piano melodies, and ethereal soundscapes, making them great background music for just about any situation. Do yourself a favour and spin some of these songs during your work day.

