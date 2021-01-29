Here’s A Great Deal On A WD Black SSD That Can Match The PS5

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Buying parts for your gaming PC can sometimes be a game of chicken. Do you buy that part you need at full price, or do you sit back and wait for it to hopefully go on sale? Well, if you’ve been waiting for a great bargain on an internal SSD, now is your time to strike.

Western Digital’s WD Black SN850 1TB NVMe M.2 Internal SSD is currently available for $306.19, which is around $50 cheaper than the closest price offered by Australian retailers. The 2TB version of the SN850 is also on sale for $654.64, which is just over $80 cheaper than Australian prices.

The only catch is that this deal is available from Amazon’s UK branch, so you’ll have to wait a couple of weeks for your fancy new SSD to arrive.

As far as internal SSDs go, Western Digital’s WD Black line is pretty reliable and a great choice if you’re building or upgrading a mid-level rig. The SN850 is one of the best PCIe Gen 4 SSDs that you can buy, with some absurdly good read/write speeds of up to 7000/5300MB. Their price tags may seem a bit steep, but they’re worth every dollar.

These aren’t the only Western Digital SSDs that you can pick up for a nice bargain. The 2TB version of the WD Black P50 2TB Game Drive SSD is going for $604.47, and the 1TB P50 is selling for $290.94. The P50 is optimised for gaming and has reading. Both of these external SSDs are great options if you’re looking for something to store your PS4 games on when transferring them to your PS5.

READ MORE 7 SSDs To Speed Up Your Gaming PC

You can also get the WD Black P10 5TB Gaming Drive SSD for $180.26. That’s not too bad of a deal, but while the P10 has a lot of storage for the price, its reading speeds max out at around 140MB/s. Still, it’s a decent external SSD if you’re after an affordable option.