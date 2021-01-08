See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Mike Fahey

Published 4 hours ago: January 9, 2021 at 2:30 am -
DOG RIDING! (Screenshot: Capcom)

The weekend is for decompressing after an incredibly trying week. Riding a dog and hunting some monsters sounds like it might do the trick.

I am not a Monster Hunter player, but after everything that’s happened this past week, I crave human interaction and the Switch demo for Monster Hunter Rise looks like it’ll do the trick. I watched some streams yesterday and I’m very impressed with the game’s fur rendering technology, as well as all the lovely purple puppies to play with. I’ve also charged up my Vita for the weekend, so I’ll be spending some time in rhythm game heaven with IA/VT Colourful.

How about you folks? What games will be on your screens this weekend?

