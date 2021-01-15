What Are You Playing This Weekend?

With not much in terms of major releases out, it’s always a great time to look at the dumb, the quirky and the unusual.

As Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t got its major January patch yet, I’ve been looking elsewhere to scratch the weirder cyberpunk itch that I’ve had for a little while. The Red Strings Club was one of my favourite games a few years ago, and while Cloudpunk was good fun for parts of 2020, it didn’t completely fill the void.

One game that’s been sitting in my Steam wishlist has been Virtuaverse, a stunning love letter to point-and-click adventures that’s supposedly got quite the challenge. It doesn’t have the best reviews, but I like the trappings of exploring a universe that has a Ghost in the Shell-style constantly integrated reality. Not the freshest trope, but still fun if done well.

Beyond that, I want to keep renovating my home office setup. I’ve worked on the desk part, and now I just need to research monitor stands and work out what the best solution for those would be. I don’t need anything particularly extreme, but something that would accommodate a triple monitor setup with one display in portrait mode for writing would be excellent.

Outside of that, I’ll also be spending a bit of time with [REDACTED]. You know the drill.

What are you playing this weekend?