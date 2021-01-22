What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is a perfect time to reconnect, recouperate and rediscover. In my case, that involves rediscovering some board games and food.

I’m not 100 per cent on what the board game element is going to be, although there’s a few on my radar. Firstly, my partner have been non-ironically talking about getting a game of Test Cricket going. I think being completely shitfaced is a requirement for that — co-op Cricket 19 is pretty good, so a board game version of actual cricket really needs an extra element to proceedings.

But as for games that less cricket loving folk are more likely to enjoy, there’s Smartphone Inc. It’s basically an economic and influence simulator where you run a smartphone company, battling with others over the price of products, research, acquisition and market placement.

I’ve also really wanted to play Dune. I’m sure planning grand spice heists and battles over some homemade currywurst — it’s super easy to make, and super tasty given Australia’s access to meat, and really good sausages in just about every town butcher — will be great.

Beyond that, I’m still researching for upgrades to my home office space. I’m looking for some good multi-monitor (or multiple single-monitor) arms for my desk, so I can get rid of the stands and rotate everything really nicely.

But what about yourselves — what are you playing this weekend?