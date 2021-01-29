What Are You Playing This Weekend?

It didn’t happen immediately after watching Queen’s Gambit, but lately I’ve been enjoying a metric ton of chess.

Blitz matches of chess might actually be one of the best mobile games you can play. You can fit in several games while watching a TV show in the background, or commuting to work. A simple 3 minute (or 3|2, which is a 3 minute game that gives you 2 seconds extra time per move) match fits in perfectly while you’re making a cup of coffee.

So over the weekend, I’ll be likely messing around with a bit more of that. It also helps that I have a competitive streak and I’m spectacularly awful at chess. Like, literally “why the FUCK did I just move my Queen into harm’s way with no advantage whatsoever WTF am I doing” level of bad.

But hey, it’s fun all the same.

Besides that, I’ll be seeing a bunch of friends and just enjoying their company. There were a few plans and catch ups that got disrupted over the holiday break, so it’ll be nice to unwind with all of that. There’s a good chance some Jackbox games might get broken out, as they’re always good fun. (Speaking of which, someone brought Republic of Jungle to my attention recently, a new game that uses Jackbox-style technology where you use your phone. A demo will go live on Steam next week, so I’m keen to see how it plays.)

What are you playing this weekend?