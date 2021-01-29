See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: January 29, 2021 at 11:48 am -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Netflix (Queen's Gambit)

It didn’t happen immediately after watching Queen’s Gambit, but lately I’ve been enjoying a metric ton of chess.

Blitz matches of chess might actually be one of the best mobile games you can play. You can fit in several games while watching a TV show in the background, or commuting to work. A simple 3 minute (or 3|2, which is a 3 minute game that gives you 2 seconds extra time per move) match fits in perfectly while you’re making a cup of coffee.

So over the weekend, I’ll be likely messing around with a bit more of that. It also helps that I have a competitive streak and I’m spectacularly awful at chess. Like, literally “why the FUCK did I just move my Queen into harm’s way with no advantage whatsoever WTF am I doing” level of bad.

But hey, it’s fun all the same.

Besides that, I’ll be seeing a bunch of friends and just enjoying their company. There were a few plans and catch ups that got disrupted over the holiday break, so it’ll be nice to unwind with all of that. There’s a good chance some Jackbox games might get broken out, as they’re always good fun. (Speaking of which, someone brought Republic of Jungle to my attention recently, a new game that uses Jackbox-style technology where you use your phone. A demo will go live on Steam next week, so I’m keen to see how it plays.)

What are you playing this weekend?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • For the first time in a long time… I’m not sure?

    Probably some Phasmaphobia with the fam. See if I can work myself up to trying the RE Re:Verse closed beta.

    Been poking at Bloodnet which… I’m glad I’m not playing it on the system that I had back when it first came out. XD Games from back then really are rough!

    Got a lot of new things to poke at, but also many birthday party things.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.