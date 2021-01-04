Xbox Emulation Is Coming Along Nicely

While platforms as recent as the PS3 and even the Switch are now running very nicely in emulators, the original Xbox has remained something of a thorn in the side of the scene. So it’s cool to see the xemu emulator making such solid progress.

xemu’s v0.5 has recently been released, and this video shows some of the games that are able to run in it, from big releases like Halo to not so big releases.

While the video above is promising, it’s also using so many random/terrible games for a reason: the majority of the console’s library remains unplayable in the emulator, hence this being a progress video for a v0.5, and not a triumphant full release.

If there’s a multiplatform game from this generation you’re dying to try out again, you’re probably better off trying the PS2 version, since emulation is so much more mature for that platform. But if it’s an Xbox exclusive you’re after, stay tuned for further developments like this!

