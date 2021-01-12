Where To Get An Xbox Series X And Series S In Australia [Updated]

The Xbox Series X and Series S launched mid-November, to the delight of everyone who was able to preorder them in Australia. For everyone else, the consoles are unfortunately in a strange state of limbo, with global distribution issues causing long-term stock shortages into 2021 and beyond.

The consoles are currently sold out at all physical stores, with new stock arriving at a nebulous future date. Here’s how the biggest Aussie retailers are faring with the Xbox Series X and Series S, and when you can expect new consoles to be available for preorder or purchase.

Where You Can Buy A Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S In Australia

Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store is the first place in Australia to get restock of the Xbox Series X, which you can grab for yourself here. No word on how many consoles they’ll have available, or how often they’ll be restocked, but it’s a good sign that everyone should have more supply soon.

As for the Xbox Series S, the Microsoft Store isn’t listing new stock yet, but I imagine it’ll appear real soon.

Amazon Australia

The landing page for the Xbox Series X is still out of stock, but the Series S is available again for $499.

You can buy a spare controller from Amazon if you like too. And don’t forget to check out how you can use the Xbox Series S (or X!) as a great emulation device.

Telstra

Telstra’s Xbox All Access program lets existing Telstra customers purchase an Xbox Series X or Series S bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a monthly fee over a two-year period. It costs $46 per month to own an Xbox Series X and $33 a month to own an Xbox Series S.

Telstra is officially sold out of first wave Series X stock, but the Series S is in stock and available at Telstra stores or online. As a reminder: you will need to be a Telstra customer to take advantage of this deal. If you’re keen, you’re able to head in store to find out more.

The next wave of Xbox Series X is set to ship out for Xbox All Access subscribers in December 2020.

EB Games

The Xbox Series X doesn’t appear to be in stock at EB Games at all, but you can now preorder the Xbox Series S for late 2020 shipment.

It’s likely preorders for the Series X will open up again in future, but for now you won’t be able to grab the console with EB Games.

JB Hi-Fi

Neither the Xbox Series X or Series S are available for order at JB Hi-Fi. Given their sold out last wave was scheduled for an early December drop, we can safely assume they won’t have stock in time for Christmas.

Still, keep an eye on 2021 preorders opening up at a later date.

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman lists both consoles as having “run out of stock” with no further update on expected ETA. If you’re interested in preordering from them, you can sign up to their mailing list for future news.

Target

The Xbox Series X and Series S is completely sold out at Target. While the company’s website indicates stock will return at a later date, there’s no current ETA.

Big W

You can pre-order the Xbox Series S with Big W here. It’s got a November 24 release date, so you could be in luck for a delivery before December.

The Xbox Series X is listed as “coming soon” but it’s not available for preorder.

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen is currently sold out of the Series X and Series S with no update on future stock.

Kogan

Much like the PS5, the Xbox Series X and Series S are currently listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Kogan.

You can set up a personal email notification for when they’re back in stock.