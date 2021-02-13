See Games Differently

13 Sentinels Plushies Band Together To Save The World

Mike Fahey

OH MY GOD SO CUTE (Photo: Mamegyorai)

Japanese toymaker Mamegyorai has transformed the teenage heroes of Atlus’ 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim into 14 adorable plushies, complete with puffy pompadours and magnetic hand-holding. I need them all.

Available for pre-order on the Mamegyorai website for a March release, each of the 14 Aegis Rim characters has been reimagined in six-inch plushie form by designer Hakuro. Their felt hair is perfect. Their expressions fitting. Despite being adorable and huggable, plushie Nenji Ogata is taking none of your shit.

He will cut you. (Photo: Mamegyorai) He will cut you. (Photo: Mamegyorai)

The plushies cost ¥3,520, which is around $US35 ($45), so collecting the whole will run you close to $US500 ($649). Further complicating matters, each character is limited to 300 pieces, so there’s a chance your favourite could sell out. I’ll probably limit myself to two of them, just so I can play with the hand-holding function, and score the limited edition Inaba flexi disc Mamegyorai is giving out with the purchase of two or more.

Awwwwwwww. (Photo: Mamegyorai) Awwwwwwww. (Photo: Mamegyorai)

Check out the Mamegyorai website for a closer look at all 14 of the 13 Sentinels plushies.

