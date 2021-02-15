2500 Classic MS-DOS Games Are Now Free To Play

Remember, the Internet Archive is useful for more than just seeing how embarrassing your old Kotaku comments were. It’s also home to a ton of classic PC games, and thousands of new ones have just been added to the site’s catalogue.

There’s obviously a load of crap among that number, but there are also some damn fine games included, like Alone in the Dark, the PC port of the original Wipeout, Night Trap, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Loom, International Sensible Soccer, The Elder Scrolls: Redguard, Cannon Fodder, B-17 Flying Fortress, Descent and the first two Ultima Underworld games.

That’s some good stuff, and it’s all free to play right on the site, no download needed. You just head here, click on a game and get started, it runs through Dosbox right in the browser. (You can’t save, mind you, so keep that in mind if you’re firing up something like Daggerfall or the Ultima series.)

Via CNET.