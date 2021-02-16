A New Star Wars Comic Sees Boba Fett Battle Over Han Solo’s Frozen Body

At some point between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the bounty hunter Boba Fett has a very bad day. When he loses his bounty, the carbonite-encased Han Solo, a mercenary war erupts throughout the galaxy in the most epic event Marvel Star Wars comics have yet attempted.

Charles Soule — current writer of the flagship Star Wars title and past writer of the likes of Light of the Jedi and the excellent second volume of Darth Vader–is the mastermind behind the event. He’ll also write the War of the Bounty Hunters comic, which will focus on Boba Fett as he seeks to reclaim his prize after it’s somehow stolen from the holds of his ship, Slave I.

“The main story that we’re dealing with is a Boba Fett-focused crime epic, that involves Boba Fett going up against some of the heaviest hitters in the galaxy,” Soule told StarWars.com. “It’s Jabba the Hutt. It’s Black Sun. It’s Darth Vader. And a bunch of others — factions and so on — that I think will be really interesting for the fans. It’s basically Boba Fett, by himself, against all of these people.”

The war will rage through Marvel’s other ongoing Star Wars comics, including regular Star Wars, Darth Vader, Dr. Aphra, and, of course, the new Bounty Hunters series, making it the biggest crossover event Marvel has ever attempted since regaining the licence back in 2014. It’s also a collaboration, as Soule points out, where writers like Darth Vader’s Greg Pak, Dr. Aphra’s Alyssa Wong, and Bounty Hunters’ Ethan Sacks have all contributed to the upcoming epic.

“My co-writers on this story, and all of the great artists that we’re working with, it’s a fantastic team,” Soule continued. “This might’ve come from my brain to a degree, but we’re all adding things to it, and we’re all adding really interesting things to it.”

I have to imagine many, many people will be excited to read this tale of Boba Fett in his prime. After all, he’s has been one of Star Wars’ most fan-favourite characters even after diving head-first into the Sarlacc pit like a chump in RotJ. Plus, The Mandalorian has revealed that Boba Fett is not only alive but doing genuinely rad things like helping save Baby Yoda (or Grogu, whatever, fine) and taking out whole platoons of Stormtroopers like they were nothing — and he’s got a new live-action series on the way spinning off out of it.

This war will erupt on May 5, when Marvel publishes Soule’s War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1, with art by Steve McNiven. From there, it’ll spread to the other for ongoing Star Wars titles through October, ending with Boba Fett reclaiming his prize and heading to Jabba the Hutt’s palace on Tatooine (presumably). Star Wars.com has some nifty interior art by McNiven from the first issue, if you want to check it out.