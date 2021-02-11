See Games Differently

A Pokémon And Post Malone Concert Is–Wait, Why Are You Laughing?

1

Ash Parrish

Published 6 hours ago: February 12, 2021 at 2:58 am -
Now add face tattoos to Sword/Shield you cowards. (Gif: The Pokémon Company)

Pokémon and Post Malone sounds like the follow-up album to Post Malone’s 2018 Beerbongs & Bentleys, but it is a real thing that is actually happening because 2020 isn’t done fucking with us I guess. The “Circles” rapper is teaming up with The Pokémon Company to put on a concert this month in celebration of Pokémon Day.

You’ve got to see the trailer for this:

The Venn diagram of Pokémon fans and Post Malone fans might be a bit closer to a circle than one might think. The 25-year-old rapper is only months older than the Pokémon franchise itself, so it stands to reason he might have spent his formative years catching ‘em all.

Also, this wouldn’t be the first time a rapper has made news over Pokémon, with the rapper Logic dropping $US180k ($232,000) on a Charizard card last year.

Fans will be able to view the concert live on Pokémon’s official Twitch and YouTube channels at 11 a.m. AEDT on Sunday, February 28. No word yet on if Pokémon plans to add face tattoos to Pokémon Sword/Shield.

