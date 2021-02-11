Abandoned Shooter Six Days In Fallujah Is Being Brought Back Over A Decade Later

Publisher Konami originally pulled the plug on Six Days In Fallujah, Atomic Games’ attempt to tell a realistic story about the war in Iraq based on the experience of US service members, for being too controversial. Now a new publisher and developer are resurrecting it.

Production is being led by Victura, founded by former Atomic Games CEO Peter Tamte, with Highwire Games, the studio best known for 2019’s PSVR game Golem, developing it, according to a press release announcing the project’s revival.

“Working in partnership with frontline Marines and Soldiers who fought in the Battle for Fallujah, Victura and Highwire have spent more than three years building unique technologies and game mechanics that bring players closer to the uncertainty and tactics of modern combat than other video games have explored,” it reads.

Here is the trailer:

The US’s 2003 invasion of Iraq led to the death of hundreds of thousands, including over 4,000 US service men and women, and according to some estimates, hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, including many civilians, over the lifetime of the bloody war. Many of those who survived it are still suffering from its effects in the form of PTSD and other illnesses. Nearly two decades later, the US still has 2,500 service members stationed in Iraq.

“Six Days in Fallujah aims to be the most authentic military shooter to date and to tell these military and civilian stories with the integrity they deserve,” Victura writes in today’s announcement.

Six Days in Fallujah is set to come out for PC and consoles sometimes later this year.